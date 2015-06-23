MADRID, June 23 Spain's Criteria on Tuesday said it was placing a 2.28 percent stake in subsidiary Caixabank with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

Criteria said in a statement the sale would be coordinated by Morgan Stanley and, under the rules of a recent Spanish banking law, had no political rights attached to the shares.

Criteria currently holds a 58.9 percent stake in Caixabank. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)