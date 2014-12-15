(Adds detail from statement, context)
MADRID Dec 15 Spain's CaixaBank has
increased its stake in Erste Group Bank to 9.9 pct
after renewing a strategic deal with the Austrian bank's main
shareholder, the Erste Foundation.
By raising its holding from 9.1 percent, Spain's third
largest bank said in a statement on Monday it will be able to
appoint a second member to the Erste Group board. The stake
increase is worth 64 million euros at current market prices.
Barcelona-based CaixaBank, which had to make a 153
million-euro writedown in the first half due to poor results at
the Austrian lender, has renewed a 2009 agreement to vote along
with the foundation when supervisory board members are chosen.
The Erste Foundation, CaixaBank, Austrian savings banks and
WSW, a part of insurance company VIG, together hold 30 percent
of Erste.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinski, Greg
Mahlich)