MADRID Dec 15 Spain's CaixaBank has increased its stake in Erste Group Bank to 9.9 pct after renewing a strategic deal with the Austrian bank's main shareholder, the Erste Foundation.

By raising its holding from 9.1 percent, Spain's third largest bank said in a statement on Monday it will be able to appoint a second member to the Erste Group board. The stake increase is worth 64 million euros at current market prices.

Barcelona-based CaixaBank, which had to make a 153 million-euro writedown in the first half due to poor results at the Austrian lender, has renewed a 2009 agreement to vote along with the foundation when supervisory board members are chosen.

The Erste Foundation, CaixaBank, Austrian savings banks and WSW, a part of insurance company VIG, together hold 30 percent of Erste.