Dec 15 Spain's CaixaBank said on Monday it had increased its stake in Erste Group Bank to 9.9 pct by renewing a strategic agreement it started in 2009 with Fundacion Erste, the main shareholder of the Austrian bank.

Following the stake hike from 9.1 percent previously, CaixaBank will be able to appoint a second member to the Erste Group board, the Catalan lender said in a statement to the Spanish stock exchange regulator. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinki)