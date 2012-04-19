BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
MADRID, April 19 Spanish bank CaixaBank reported an 84 percent fall in first quarter net profit on Thursday to 48 million euros ($62.99 million), after taking provisions against soured property assets to comply with new government rules.
CaixaBank, whose board on Wednesday approved its acquisition of smaller rival Banca Civica, reported a non-performing loans ratio of 5.25 percent at the end of March, up from 4.9 percent at end-December. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Jose Rodriguez)
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.