MADRID Dec 13 Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday it had committed to invest up to 606 million euros ($790 million) in Spain's so-called bad bank.

The investment will be made up of 25 percent capital and 75 percent subordinated debt, the company said in a statement.

In the initial phase of the bad bank, Caixabank's investment will be 472 million euros, according to Reuters calculations based on figures by Spain's bank restructuring fund, or FROB. ($1 = 0.7669 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)