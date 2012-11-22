MADRID Nov 22 Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday it would swap convertible bonds worth 750 million euros ($966.37 million) into shares on Dec. 10 as part of half of a 1.5 billion euro operation.

The conversion price has been set at 5.253 euros a share, the Barcelona-based bank said in a note to the stock market regulator.

The second half of the operation will be carried out next December.

($1 = 0.7761 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by James Jukwey)