* Caixabank quarterly profits fall 84 pct from year earlier
* Bank says all provisions covered in first quarter
* Shares fall 3 percent
(Adds comment by CaixaBank Chairman, changes dateline, byline)
By Jesús Aguado
BARCELONA, April 19 Spain's CaixaBank
posted an 84 percent plunge in first-quarter profit after
setting aside 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion) as part of the
country's drive to rid itself of soured property assets and win
back investor confidence.
The battered Spanish banking sector, which holds billions in
loans from the collapsed property market, has been ordered by
the government to reinforce its balance sheet against potential
losses, which are expected to rise as the housing correction
continues.
The fate of the banks, which have taken on large quantities
of Spanish sovereign debt in the last few months, is being
watched closely by international investors who fear the
government may be forced to apply for aid for the sector.
Spain's Treasury easily issued 2.5 billion euros ($3.3
billion) of debt on Thursday, but yields on the 10-year bond
rose after the auction, suggesting investors were unimpressed
with the results.
The Spanish government passed legislation early this year to
force the banking sector to put aside over 50 billion euros of
provisions to mop up real estate losses and encourage mergers
and cost savings without the help of state funds.
CaixaBank, which floated on the stock exchange last year
after a government drive forcing regional banks to seek private
investors, said it had set aside 2.4 billion euros in the first
quarter, the full amount needed to meet the new capital rules.
Net profit at CaixaBank fell to 48 million euros ($62.99
million) in the first three months from 302 million euros a year
earlier as a result of the provision, missing consensus
forecasts.
"First quarter results came in below our estimates and
consensus, with asset quality deteriorating further, a recurring
issue likely to generate some concerns," JP Morgan said in a
note to clients.
The bank, whose board on Wednesday approved its acquisition
of smaller rival Banca Civica, reported a
non-performing loans ratio of 5.25 percent at the end of March,
up from 4.9 percent at end-December.
Its shares fell 3 percent by 1150 GMT, underperforming a
1.36 percent fall on Spain's blue chip index.
CHEAP ECB LOANS
Spanish banks, virtually shut out of the wholesale debt
market, have borrowed heavily from the European Central Bank's
cheap, 3-year credit lines in December and February, then used
the funds to raise their exposure to higher-yielding Spanish
sovereign debt.
The banks borrowed a record 316 billion euros from the ECB
in March, according to Bank of Spain data, while raising
government debt on their books to 231 billion euros in February
from 165 billion euros in November.
Spain's lenders borrowed more than 200 billion euros from
the ECB 1-trillion-euro credit line.
Speaking at a conference in Barcelona to announce the bank's
results, CaixaBank deputy chairman Juan Maria Nin defended the
programme and dismissed criticism the Spanish banking system had
become too reliant on the loans.
"(The move) is a saintly decision, intelligent, well done,
the correct amount and correct maturity," he said.
"Spain's banks have deposited a great part of this money
back with the ECB, the same as has happened in France, Germany
and other European countries."
Some economists, however, believe that the banks and the
sovereign, as domestic appetite for its debt dries up, will
suffer once the effects of the ECB's long-term refinancing
operations (LTROs) wear off.
"(The ECB's two LTRO) have helped to ease near-term funding
requirements but do not solve Spain's longer-term funding
constraints due to investor distrust of Spain's financial
system's heavy exposure to the housing market slump," said Raj
Badiani, economist at Global Insight.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Additional reporting By Paul Day, Tracy Rucinski; Editing by
Jose Rodriguez and Hans-Juergen Peters)