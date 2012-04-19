* Caixabank quarterly profits fall 84 pct from year earlier

* Bank says all provisions covered in first quarter

* Shares fall 3 percent (Adds comment by CaixaBank Chairman, changes dateline, byline)

By Jesús Aguado

BARCELONA, April 19 Spain's CaixaBank posted an 84 percent plunge in first-quarter profit after setting aside 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion) as part of the country's drive to rid itself of soured property assets and win back investor confidence.

The battered Spanish banking sector, which holds billions in loans from the collapsed property market, has been ordered by the government to reinforce its balance sheet against potential losses, which are expected to rise as the housing correction continues.

The fate of the banks, which have taken on large quantities of Spanish sovereign debt in the last few months, is being watched closely by international investors who fear the government may be forced to apply for aid for the sector.

Spain's Treasury easily issued 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) of debt on Thursday, but yields on the 10-year bond rose after the auction, suggesting investors were unimpressed with the results.

The Spanish government passed legislation early this year to force the banking sector to put aside over 50 billion euros of provisions to mop up real estate losses and encourage mergers and cost savings without the help of state funds.

CaixaBank, which floated on the stock exchange last year after a government drive forcing regional banks to seek private investors, said it had set aside 2.4 billion euros in the first quarter, the full amount needed to meet the new capital rules.

Net profit at CaixaBank fell to 48 million euros ($62.99 million) in the first three months from 302 million euros a year earlier as a result of the provision, missing consensus forecasts.

"First quarter results came in below our estimates and consensus, with asset quality deteriorating further, a recurring issue likely to generate some concerns," JP Morgan said in a note to clients.

The bank, whose board on Wednesday approved its acquisition of smaller rival Banca Civica, reported a non-performing loans ratio of 5.25 percent at the end of March, up from 4.9 percent at end-December.

Its shares fell 3 percent by 1150 GMT, underperforming a 1.36 percent fall on Spain's blue chip index.

CHEAP ECB LOANS

Spanish banks, virtually shut out of the wholesale debt market, have borrowed heavily from the European Central Bank's cheap, 3-year credit lines in December and February, then used the funds to raise their exposure to higher-yielding Spanish sovereign debt.

The banks borrowed a record 316 billion euros from the ECB in March, according to Bank of Spain data, while raising government debt on their books to 231 billion euros in February from 165 billion euros in November.

Spain's lenders borrowed more than 200 billion euros from the ECB 1-trillion-euro credit line.

Speaking at a conference in Barcelona to announce the bank's results, CaixaBank deputy chairman Juan Maria Nin defended the programme and dismissed criticism the Spanish banking system had become too reliant on the loans.

"(The move) is a saintly decision, intelligent, well done, the correct amount and correct maturity," he said.

"Spain's banks have deposited a great part of this money back with the ECB, the same as has happened in France, Germany and other European countries."

Some economists, however, believe that the banks and the sovereign, as domestic appetite for its debt dries up, will suffer once the effects of the ECB's long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) wear off.

"(The ECB's two LTRO) have helped to ease near-term funding requirements but do not solve Spain's longer-term funding constraints due to investor distrust of Spain's financial system's heavy exposure to the housing market slump," said Raj Badiani, economist at Global Insight.

($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Additional reporting By Paul Day, Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Jose Rodriguez and Hans-Juergen Peters)