BRIEF-Silicon Labs prices private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY May 23 Billionaire Carlos Slim's Mexican bank Inbursa said on Thursday that it would hold a secondary share offering on behalf of Spain' Caixabank.
Caixabank said earlier that it was considering selling around 10 percent of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, worth $1.6 billion, to reduce its stake by half.
Inbursa said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it would sell some of its shares in local and global share offerings, but did not provide further details on the size of the sale, its date or price range.
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 New U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Donald Trump did not endorse a proposed border tax system on Tuesday in his first speech to Congress on Tuesday, despite a vow to level the tax playing field for U.S. companies that export.
* Qtrly ebitda from direct operations was us$80.4 million compared to us$19.6 million reported in 4q15