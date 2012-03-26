BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
MADRID, March 26 Spain's La Caixa said its board will meet from 1730 local time (1530 GMT) to decide on a merger between its CaixaBank and smaller rival Banca Civica .
Trading in the shares of both banks was suspended before the market opened. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Nigel Davies)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.