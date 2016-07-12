LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - - CaixaBank has appointed Ainhoa
Landa to head its debt capital markets origination business as
part of a broader reshuffle of syndicate and origination.
Landa, who previously ran CaixaBank's structured bond
syndicate, replaces Maria Castro who will lead CaixaBank's
funding team.
Lande's structured bond syndicate responsibilities, which
include ABS and project finance, will be taken on by Lorenz
Altenburg. He will continue to look after the corporate,
financial institutions and public sector syndicate.
Landa will report to Ignacio Moliner, head of capital
markets and corporate finance, while Altenburg will continue to
report to Eugenio Tubio, head of syndicate and distribution.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)