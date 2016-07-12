LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - - CaixaBank has appointed Ainhoa Landa to head its debt capital markets origination business as part of a broader reshuffle of syndicate and origination.

Landa, who previously ran CaixaBank's structured bond syndicate, replaces Maria Castro who will lead CaixaBank's funding team.

Lande's structured bond syndicate responsibilities, which include ABS and project finance, will be taken on by Lorenz Altenburg. He will continue to look after the corporate, financial institutions and public sector syndicate.

Landa will report to Ignacio Moliner, head of capital markets and corporate finance, while Altenburg will continue to report to Eugenio Tubio, head of syndicate and distribution. (Reporting by Helene Durand)