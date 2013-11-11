* 620 mln euros of 3-yr bonds
* Bonds exchangeable for shares, cash or both
(Adds details)
MADRID Nov 11 Spain's Caixabank said
on Monday it would issue 620 million euros ($831 million) worth
of 3-year bonds exchangeable for shares in Spanish oil major
Repsol.
Caixabank, which has a 12.02 percent stake in Repsol, said
when the issue matures it will pay back bondholders in shares
worth up to a maximum 2.5 percent of Repsol's market
capitalisation, or cash, or a combination of the two.
If exchanged, Caixabank's position in Repsol would fall by
as much as 2.5 percent, the company said in a statement to the
stock exchange regulator.
Like other Spanish banks, Caixabank is beefing up its
capital ahead of a Europe-wide review of lenders' assets next
year.
The deal will increase Caixabank's core capital ratio by 37
basis points under stricter "fully-loaded" Basel III criteria,
which factors in changes that have to be made by 2019. The ratio
currently stands at 8.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sarah Morris and David
Evans)