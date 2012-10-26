MADRID Oct 26 Spain's Caixabank, the country's third-largest lender, posted an 80 percent decline in 9-month net profit on Friday to 173 million euros ($224 million) after write-downs against toxic real estate assets.

Caixabank, which is merging with lender Banca Civica, said it has set aside a total of 8.4 billion euros against soured property assets to date. ($1=0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)