MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MADRID Oct 25 Spain's third-biggest bank by market value, Caixabank, on Friday said nine-month net profit had more than doubled to 458 million euros, as it booked lower provisions against bad debts than a year ago.
The Barcelona-based bank, part of La Caixa, beat analysts forecasts for a 426 million euro net profit. It had made 173 million euros in the same period a year ago.
Caixabank said net interest income, or earnings from loans minus deposit costs, had risen 3.2 percent to 2.94 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, above analysts expectations in a Reuters poll.
The bank has benefited from several acquisitions in the past year, which lessened the drop/helped net lending income compared to some rivals. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: