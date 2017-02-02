MADRID Feb 2 Spain's third biggest Caixabank
on Thursday reported a 28.6 percent rise in its 2016
net profit from a year earlier due to a favourable comparison
against the previous year when results were hit by huge
writedowns in the last quarter.
Caixabank, which is in the process of taking over Portuguese
lender BPI, posted a 2016 net profit of 1.05 billion
euros ($1.13 billion) below the average of analysts' estimates
of 1.2 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Net profit in the fourth quarter came in at 77 million euros
against a 182 million euros loss in the same period last year.
However, results in the final quarter were negatively impacted
as the lender had to set aside tens of millions of euros to
provision for mis-sold mortgages.
($1 = 0.9268 euros)
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)