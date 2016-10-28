MADRID Oct 27 Spain's Caixabank on Friday reported a 15.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts.

Caixabank, Spain's third biggest bank, posted net profit of 332 million euros ($362.08 million) beating analysts' estimates of 268 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 1.04 billion euros in the third quarter, unchanged from the year before in the third quarter, and was slightly above forecasts. ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)