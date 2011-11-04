(Adds details)

MADRID, NOV 4 - Spain's CaixaBank reported a 17 percent drop in 9 month net profit on Friday, dragged lower by provisioning against souring loans in a grim economic environment.

The lender, which listed in July as part of a state-driven shake-up of Spain's banking system, set aside 1.95 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to protect against bad loans due to high levels of unemployment and indebtedness in the country.

Net interest income, what a bank earns on loans minus what it pays out on deposits, fell 12 percent in the first nine months of the year to 2.32 billion euros, but rose 4.7 percent from the second quarter to the third quarter.

The Barcelona-based bank, one of the five Spanish banks examined by the European Banking Authority in October, said it had raised its Tier 1 core capital ratio -- a measure of resilience -- to 11.8 percent, 2.9 percentage points up from end-December.

($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Sonya Dowsett and Elisabeth O'Leary)