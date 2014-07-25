MADRID, July 25 Spain's Caixabank on
Friday said net profit in the second quarter more than doubled
to 153 million euros ($206 million) from a year ago, beating
forecasts as revenue grew more than expected.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net income of 127
million euros.
Caixabank said net interest income, a measure of earnings on
loans minus funding costs, was just over 1 billion euros in the
second quarter, up nearly 6 percent on the same period a year
ago and mirroring improvements at other Spanish peers.
Barcelona-based Caixabank's first half profit fell 25
percent to 305 million euros, due to an unfavourable comparison
with the first quarter of last year when the bank had notched up
several one-off gains from acquisitions. ($1 = 0.7426 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)