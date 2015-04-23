MADRID, April 23 Spanish lender Caixabank
on Thursday said net profit doubled to 375 million
euros ($402 million) in the first quarter, beating forecasts, as
it was boosted by the acquisition of Barclays' local unit and an
improving domestic economy.
The Barcelona-based bank said net interest income, or
earnings from loans minus deposit costs, rose 14.6 percent from
a year ago to 1.14 billion euros, also beating forecasts, while
its return on equity ratio (ROE), which measures profitability,
was 3.4 percent at the end of March, up from December.
($1 = 0.9334 euros)
