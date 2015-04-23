MADRID, April 23 Spanish lender Caixabank on Thursday said net profit doubled to 375 million euros ($402 million) in the first quarter, beating forecasts, as it was boosted by the acquisition of Barclays' local unit and an improving domestic economy.

The Barcelona-based bank said net interest income, or earnings from loans minus deposit costs, rose 14.6 percent from a year ago to 1.14 billion euros, also beating forecasts, while its return on equity ratio (ROE), which measures profitability, was 3.4 percent at the end of March, up from December. ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)