MADRID, July 31 Spanish lender Caixabank on Friday reported a 75 percent jump in first half net profit to 708 million euros ($775 million), helped by falling provisions against bad debts and after it snapped up domestic rivals.

The Barcelona-based bank, Spain's third-biggest by market value, beat profit expectations in the period, with net income coming in at 333 million in the second quarter.

Its first-half net interest income, or earnings from loans net of deposit costs, rose 12.6 percent from a year ago, in line with analysts' forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)