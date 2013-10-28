(Adds background)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - CaixaBank is set to test investor
appetite for Spanish subordinated bank debt on Tuesday after it
mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
CaixaBank and Goldman Sachs for a new Tier 2 bond.
CaixaBank will be able to bolster its total capital position
and its balance sheet's loss-absorption capacity. Furthermore,
out of a total of EUR4.15bn of Tier 2 securities outstanding,
EUR600m are losing eligibility as capital instruments as they
approach maturity.
The lender is the first to emerge from the recent Spanish
bank earnings season during which a series of Italian banks have
taken advantage of the strong bid for higher-yielding peripheral
bank bonds.
Some EUR6bn of Italy bank debt across covered bond, senior
and subordinated markets has priced.
UniCredit issued a EUR1bn 12-year non-call seven-year Tier 2
at 410bp over mid-swaps last week that attracted over EUR3.5bn
of demand and was the first subordinated deal with a callable
structure from a peripheral bank since 2011.
Like other Spanish banks, CaixaBank has seen improved
pricing on its bond market forays during 2013, which have raised
it EUR4bn in various formats. Earlier this month it priced a
EUR1bn 3.5-year senior at 170bp over mid-swaps, compared to
245bp for a five-year earlier this year.
That was the first senior Spanish issue in almost six months
and attracted an order book just shy of EUR3bn. However, there
have been capital deals by Spanish banks recently. Banco Popular
Espanol sold a EUR500m perpetual non-call five-year Additional
Tier 1 issue at the end of September that attracted books of
over EUR1.5bn and carried a 11.5% coupon.
CaixaBank is rated BBB-/BBB by S&P/Fitch at the senior
level, with the new 10-non-call five year deal expected to be
BB+/BBB-.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)