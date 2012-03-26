BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
MADRID, March 26 Trading in the shares of Spanish bank CaixaBank SA and smaller rival Banca Civica SA has been suspended, stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday.
CaixaBank is expected to announce a deal to buy Banca Civica on Monday in a move that would create Spain's biggest bank by domestic assets and help the combined group meet tough capital requirements. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Nigel Davies)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.