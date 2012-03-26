MADRID, March 26 Trading in the shares of Spanish bank CaixaBank SA and smaller rival Banca Civica SA has been suspended, stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday.

CaixaBank is expected to announce a deal to buy Banca Civica on Monday in a move that would create Spain's biggest bank by domestic assets and help the combined group meet tough capital requirements. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Nigel Davies)