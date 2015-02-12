SAO PAULO Feb 12 Jorge Hereda, the outgoing
chief executive officer of Brazilian state-controlled lender
Caixa Economica Federal, said on Thursday he is against a
government plan to eventually list the bank.
President Dilma Rousseff said in December she was
considering an initial public offering of Caixa within the next
18 months. Hereda, whom Rousseff replaced as CEO this week, said
at a news conference he is "personally against the idea."
"There is still room for a bank solely controlled by the
government in our banking market, yes I think so," he said.
