SAO PAULO, April 9 Brazilian state-run lender Caixa Economica Federal <C EF.UL> said on Monday it is offering cheaper credit to businesses and individuals, following on the heels of aggressive new loan policies from state bank Banco do Brazil <BBAS 3.SA>.

The lender, looking to grow at the twice the pace of Brazil's non-state banking sector, has set aside 300 billion reais ($164 billion) for new loans this year, up 24 percent from 2011.

Chief Executive Jorge Hereda said the moves were not a political decision, although they followed similarly sharp rate cuts at state-run Banco do Brasil last week, in the wake of a government stimulus package.

"We see a new moment in the outlook for Brazilian banking and we're getting out front," Hereda told reporters after announcing the measures. "It's a calculated move. We're not going to make the bank run a loss."

Brazilian financial stocks have lost more than 4 percent since Banco do Brasil rolled out its aggressive new policies, opening the door to tougher competition and slimmer profit margins in the industry.

President Dilma Rousseff has been pressing state lenders to offer cheaper loans to reduce interest rate spreads in Brazil's banking system and increase the impact of a string of central bank interest rate cuts.

($1 = 1.83 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)