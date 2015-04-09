April 9 Spain's Caixa Group may sell its 12
percent stake in oil group Repsol SA because it does
not consider it strategic to its plans, Caixa Chairman Isidro
Faine said in an interview with the Financial Times.
The stake sale would simplify the complex web of
shareholdings that Caixa Group has accumulated over the years
and help transform its controlling shareholder, Caixa bank, into
a pure-play retail bank, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1arlWNQ)
In the past, Caixa bank has scouted for takeover targets and
it may still be looking out for some, Faine said, because the
Spanish banking market will simplify and be reduced to six or
seven, from the current 14, the paper said.
Caixa has been one of the most powerful shareholders of
major Spanish companies, with big stakes in utility Gas Natural
Fenosa, infrastructure firm Abertis and
Telefonica, in addition to Repsol.
Last year, the bank wrote down the value of its stake in
Repsol by 184 million euros ($250 million at the time) in
anticipation the oil company would reach a compensation deal
with Argentina over the seizure of Repsol's stake in energy
producer YPF.
Caixa Group could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
($1 = 0.9383 euros)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)