April 9 Spain's Caixa Group may sell its 12 percent stake in oil group Repsol SA because it does not consider it strategic to its plans, Caixa Chairman Isidro Faine said in an interview with the Financial Times.

The stake sale would simplify the complex web of shareholdings that Caixa Group has accumulated over the years and help transform its controlling shareholder, Caixa bank, into a pure-play retail bank, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1arlWNQ)

In the past, Caixa bank has scouted for takeover targets and it may still be looking out for some, Faine said, because the Spanish banking market will simplify and be reduced to six or seven, from the current 14, the paper said.

Caixa has been one of the most powerful shareholders of major Spanish companies, with big stakes in utility Gas Natural Fenosa, infrastructure firm Abertis and Telefonica, in addition to Repsol.

Last year, the bank wrote down the value of its stake in Repsol by 184 million euros ($250 million at the time) in anticipation the oil company would reach a compensation deal with Argentina over the seizure of Repsol's stake in energy producer YPF.

Caixa Group could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

($1 = 0.9383 euros) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)