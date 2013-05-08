BRIEF-Azimut Holding: Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Spain's Caja Rural de Navarra has appointed Banco Cooperativo Espanol, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB and DZ Bank to arrange an investor roadshow ahead of a possible debut mortgage-backed covered bond.
The transaction, to be rated of A3 by Moody's, follows hot on the heels of Cajamar that sold a EUR500m three-year covered bond at mid-swaps plus 290bp on Tuesday. That deal has since rallied by 15bp in the secondary market. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares
* Proposes to pay 2.029834 lira ($0.5503) net dividend per A group share for FY 2016