MADRID Nov 29 Spanish savings bank Ibercaja
Banco will take over peer Banco Grupo Caja 3 to a form a new
group with 65 billion euros ($84.3 billion) in assets, the two
lenders said on Thursday.
The acquisition will go ahead once Caja 3's restructuring
plans are approved, the banks said.
Caja 3, formed from three savings banks, has to show how it
will raise the 779 million euros ($1 billion) an independent
audit showed it needed in case of a serious economic downturn.
"With this agreement, the two banks will merge in response
to new demands in the economic, financial and regulatory
environment," Ibercaja and Caja 3 said in a statement.
The newly formed group will have 1,622 offices and a capital
ratio of 10.22 percent, the banks said.
Earlier this year Spain sought a 100 billion euro credit
line for its financial sector from Europe, crippled after a
property boom turned to bust five years ago.
The independent audit of Spain's financial sector released
in September showed Ibercaja needed to beef up its capital by
226 million euros to weather a downturn.
An earlier plan to merge three entities - Ibercaja,
Liberbank and Caja 3 - was called off after the audit revealed
the potential group had a combined deficit gap of 2.1 billion
euros.
The European Commission said this week that three
nationalised Spanish banks will more than halve their balance
sheets in five years, cut staff and impose losses on bondholders
as part of terms of the bank rescue.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
