LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - Cajas Rurales Unidas Sociedad
Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar) is poised to be the first of
Spain's troubled savings banks to sell a benchmark bond issue in
over two years, with demand for its EUR500m covered deal
reaching almost double that amount.
Spain's cajas - unlisted entities that are often deeply
linked to different Spanish regions - have come under intense
scrutiny due to their involvement in the country's housing
market collapse.
For the past two years, they have been forced to rely on
funding through the ECB as the public market has been
prohibitively expensive.
Caja Madrid, now part of the merged entity which is Bankia,
was the last savings bank to access the benchmark covered bond
market when it sold a EUR750m three-year issue at mid-swaps plus
240bp in March 2011.
More recently, Kutxabank, formed of three Basque-country
savings banks, sold a EUR750m five-year covered bond at
mid-swaps plus 220bp in January this year, although syndicate
bankers said the bank was not a typical caja, and therefore
ruled it out of deals that they would count.
Kutxa has been identified as a Group 0 Spanish bank under
the country's stress tests, the banker said.
These banks, which include Bankinter, BBVA, Banco Sabadell,
Caixabank, Kutxabank, Santander and Unicaja, are considered to
be the country's strongest and have no capital shortfalls.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Lead managers on the three-year Cajamar deal - Credit
Agricole CIB, Nomura, Santander and Societe Generale - announced
the mandate on Monday and began testing investor interest with
initial price thoughts set at mid-swaps plus 300bp area on
Tuesday morning.
At the latest update, orders had reached EUR900m and
guidance was fixed at mid-swaps plus 290bp. Books closed at
0930GMT.
"This is the first caja we have seen in the market for a
long time," said a syndicate banker.
"There are a number of other Spanish banks that are looking
to hit the market in the next few days, but these are more in
the first tier of the country's banking sector."
BBVA has already taken advantage of buoyant market
conditions after selling a USD1.5bn Tier 1 instrument with a 9%
coupon last week. That bond, which priced at par, has since
jumped to 103.5 in the secondary market.
Cajamar, rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and Fitch, is
capitalising on a credit rally following a rate cut by the
European Central Bank and better-than-expected US employment
data at the end of last week that prompted Portugal to push
ahead with a 10-year bond on Tuesday.
The positive momentum continued on Tuesday with the iTraxx
Senior Financials index tighter by 1.5bp at 130bp by 1015GMT.
Lead managers on the Cajamar transaction looked to
outstanding Spanish bonds issued by Bankia, Sabadell and Unicaja
for pricing references, which were all bid in a range of 150bp
to 230bp, and then added a substantial premium on top.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Natalie Harrison and
Julian Baker)