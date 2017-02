BANGKOK Oct 28 Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :

* Estimates flooding in Thailand will affect about 5-15 percent output in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement to the stock exchange

* Its factories in Samutsakorn and Petchaburi provinces are unaffected by flood

* The company will closely monitor the situation; its subsidiary Avaplas (Thailand) Ltd has extended its closure period to Oct. 31 due to flooding at the Hi-Tech Industrial Estate at Ayutthaya province (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)