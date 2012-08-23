Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
Aug 23 Money manager Calamos Investments said it has hired Gary Black, former chief executive of rival Janus Capital Group, as its global co-chief investment officer.
Black, who ran Janus from January 2006 through July 2009, will oversee portfolio management, research, trading and risk management at Calamos, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.
Calamos, based in Naperville, Illinois, will also be adding a long/short equity strategy by acquiring Black's current company, Black Capital LLC.
Nick P. Calamos, currently president and co-CIO, will step back from day-to-day responsibilities to pursue "personal interests," the firm said. Calamos is the nephew of founder and Chief Executive John Calamos Sr.
Calamos Investments, a unit of Calamos Asset Management, Inc., oversaw $33.6 billion as of July 31.
