Feb 2 U.S. money manager Calamos Asset Management Inc swung to a quarterly net loss, hurt by a charge related to an increase in its deferred tax valuation allowance.

The Naperville, Illinois-based company posted a fourth-quarter loss of $64,000 or broke even on a per-share basis, compared with a profit of $5.8 million, or 28 cents, a year ago.

The company took a non-operating charge of $4 million, or 19 cents per share, attributable to its capital loss carry forwards from 2008 and 2009.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $82.4 million in the quarter from last year.

"The fourth quarter of 2011 was defined by continued market volatility and 'de-risking' by many investors in a move out of many equity strategies," chief executive John P. Calamos, Sr., said in a statement.

Assets under management fell marginally to $32.8 billion in the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $13.24 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.