Aug 2 Calamos Asset Management Inc's profit fell sharply in the second quarter, as the money manager struggled to generate income from investments in an uncertain U.S. equities market.

The company, however, raised its quarterly dividend by 16 percent to 11 cents per share, payable to shareholders of record on Aug. 13, 2012.

The money manager's quarterly earnings fell to $1.81 million, or 9 cents per share, from $6.7 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Naperville, Illinois-based Calamos earned 29 cents per share, down from 36 cents per share a year earlier.

The company took a non-operating charge of $1.9 million, or 9 cents per share, attributable to its capital loss carry forwards from 2008 and 2009 as well as lower earnings on its corporate investment portfolio.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $82.7 million.

"The markets of the second quarter of 2012 were challenging, leaving many investors uncertain and skittish about equities, and about U.S. growth equities in particular. Those sentiments were reflected in our overall flows and AUM for the quarter," Calamos Chief Executive John P. Calamos Sr. said in a statement.

Assets under management as of June 30 were down 8 percent to $33.4 billion.

Investment management fees during the quarter were $5.5 million lower at $64.7 million.

Calamos shares, which have fallen 16 percent in the last three months, closed at $10.78 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)