BRIEF-Heico Corp declares 5-for-4 stock split
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Global fund transaction network Calastone said it appointed Jonathan Willis as its chief commercial officer, effective Oct. 1.
Willis will be based in London and will focus on the company's client relationship management, product development and sales.
He will report to Chief Executive Julien Hammerson.
Willis previously worked with the Bank of New York Mellon Corp as a head of transfer agency for EMEA and Asia Pacific.
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt (Adds details, comment, updates prices)