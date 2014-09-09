BRIEF-Heico Corp declares 5-for-4 stock split
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Private equity firm Calculus Capital said it had appointed Robert Davis as investment director.
Davis previously worked at Avendus Capital, where he was the managing director and head of European business for the last three years.
Davis's role at Calculus will involve working with portfolio companies and guiding them towards a successful exit.
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt (Adds details, comment, updates prices)