Feb 29 Oilfield services provider Cal Dive
International posted a wider-than-expected quarterly
loss and said first-quarter results will be lower than the
year-ago period, as the harsh winter in the Gulf of Mexico
affected utilisation across assets.
Three of its assets, Uncle John, Atlantic and Kestrel, will
be in dry dock for the first quarter.
The Houston-based company widened its net loss to $8.8
million, or 10 cents a share, from $2.4 million, or 3 cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 21 percent to $127.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss
of 8 cents a share, on revenue of $109.1 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cal Dive shares, which have lost more than half of its value
in a year, closed down 5 percent at $2.90 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
