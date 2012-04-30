* Q1 loss $0.26/shr vs est loss $0.22/shr

* Q1 revenue falls 37 pct

* Sees increased activity in Q2

April 30 Oilfield services provider Cal Dive International posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by harsh winters in the Gulf of Mexico and dry docking of three of its assets.

The company expects pricing to remain flat in the second quarter as activity levels in the shipping industry are still recovering.

The marine contractor in February said three of its assets -- Uncle John, Atlantic and Kestrel -- will be in dry dock for the first quarter.

The company said Uncle John, one of its most profitable vessels, is back in operation.

The Houston-based company's first-quarter loss widened to $24.3 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with $18.7 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 37 percent to $60 million.

Analysts on average expected a loss of 22 cents a share on revenue of $87 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cal Dive shares, which have lost more than half of their value in a year, closed at $3.87 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)