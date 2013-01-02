PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 2 Caledonia Investments PLC : * Inv plc - disposal * Sale of stake in celerant consulting * Transaction will comprise the sale of caledonia's 47.3% equity holding in
celerant * Transaction also includes repayment of outstanding loan notes and accrued
interest, for £43.4M. * Initial sale proceeds will be held on deposit for future investment.
LONDON, March 9 Britain needs a new trade deal with the European Union which gives UK and EU insurers and reinsurers the right to operate across borders, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 8 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.