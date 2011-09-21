Sept 21 Canadian oilfield services company Calfrac Well Services set a 2012 budget of C$271 million, most of which will be used for U.S. expansion.

The U.S division's budget for next year is C$183 million, with the rest for Canada, said the company, which gets more than 80 percent of its revenue from North America.

In August, Calfrac raised its 2011 capital program by C$59 million to C$382 million, and said C$38 million of that will be used in 2012.

Calfrac will use the money to increase its pressure pumping capacity in United States and also in Canada -- regions which have bolstered profits of oilfield services companies this year on brisk drilling activity.

The 2012 capital budget includes plans to add five cementing units in the United States.

The company also got commitments from a syndicate of Canadian financial institutions to raise its existing credit facilities to C$250 million from C$175 million, and extend the term of these facilities to four years. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)