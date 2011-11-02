(Rewrites throughout, compares with estimates, adds details)

Nov 2 Canadian oilfield services company Calfrac Well Services Ltd posted a 48 percent rise in quarterly profit, but it lagged analyst estimates partly hurt by higher costs.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's larger North American peers like Schlumberger and Baker Hughes Inc have also lagged Wall Street views, while oil prices remained volatile in the quarter raising concerns that energy companies may trim spending on new wells.

But Calfrac echoed views of Precision Drilling , Canada's biggest oil and gas driller, that drilling boom would continue in North America.

Calfrac's third-quarter net income rose to C$47.4 million ($46.5 million), or C$1.07 a share, from C$32.0 million, or 74 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts' average estimate, which includes impact from foreign exchange losses, was C$1.15 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding foreign exchange losses of C$23.7 million, the company earned C$1.58 a share.

Calfrac reported a 60 percent jump in revenue at C$440.5 million, ahead of estimates of C$381.4 million, as drilling activity in the region remained robust despite oil prices falling 17 percent in the last quarter.

Expenses at Calfrac, which gets more than 80 percent of its revenue from North America, rose 33 percent in its Canadian operations and nearly doubled in the United States.

Separately, Calfrac also said it may buy back 10 percent of its shares in the next one year starting Nov. 7. It will cancel all shares that it buys.

Shares of company have lost about 18 percent of their value from their July high of C$38.00 as a bleak economic outlook and volatile oil prices hammered oil related stocks.

The stock closed at C$31.07 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.020 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Gopakumar Warrier)