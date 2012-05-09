(Corrects to show the company beat profit expectations based on
May 9 Calfrac Well Services Ltd
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on strong
drilling activity in North America, although revenue missed
market forecasts as mild winter weather in Canada hampered
movement of equipment.
Drillers and well service companies such as Calfrac and
Precision Drilling Corp rely on frozen ground to move
heavy gear across boggy terrain during winter.
Precision Drilling, which reported last month, missed
analysts' profit expectations.
However, an early spring break-up in Canada combined with
below-average snowfall over the winter could minimize the
traditional impact of road bans on activity during the remainder
of the second quarter, Calfrac said in a statement.
Calfrac's first-quarter net income attributable to
shareholders rose to C$70.8 million ($70.7 million), or C$1.59
per share, from C$49.1 million, or C$1.11 per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 41 percent to C$474.1 million. Canada and
United States account for 90 percent of the company's revenue.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.40 per
share on revenue of C$501.85 million.
Adjusting for foreign exchange gains, the company earned
C$1.33 per share.
($1 = 1.0012 Canadian dollars)
