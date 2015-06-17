June 17 Canadian oilfield services provider Calfrac Well Services Ltd halved its quarterly dividend to 6.25 Canadian cents per share, citing lower crude oil prices and weak demand for oilfield services.

The board had also approved additional 2015 capital of about $12 million to fund the expansion of Calfrac's Latin American operations, the company said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)