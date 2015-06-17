BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV/share at March 31 is $17.66
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
June 17 Canadian oilfield services provider Calfrac Well Services Ltd halved its quarterly dividend to 6.25 Canadian cents per share, citing lower crude oil prices and weak demand for oilfield services.
The board had also approved additional 2015 capital of about $12 million to fund the expansion of Calfrac's Latin American operations, the company said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
CHIBA, April 4 A supply gap is likely to open up in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry if new projects are not sanctioned, said Chevron Corp Vice Chairman Michael Wirth at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Japan.