BEIJING, July 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings said late on Thursday it will lease six aircraft to China Eastern Airlines.

The Airbus A320 jets will be delivered in 2015-2016 and rented at market rates, it said in a stock exchange filing.

China Aircraft Leasing's shares rose 0.6 percent in early trade on Friday, slightly higher than the 0.47 percent gain of the Hang Seng Index.

China Eastern's Shanghai-traded shares surged by their daily trading limit of 10 percent, leading a 0.54 percent climb on the benchmark index thanks to the company's bullish earnings forecast for January-June. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Stephen Coates)