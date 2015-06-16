June 16 U.S. mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans Inc said Kelly Allison had joined its builder division as the regional builder vice president of the southeast division.

Allison has over 18 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry.

Prior to joining Caliber, she led sales initiatives for other large mortgage lenders and prior to 1999, served as the head of sales for one of the top builders in the Atlanta area for 11 years. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)