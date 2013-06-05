June 5 Moody's Investors Service said on
Wednesday it withdrew the ratings on tax allocation bonds issued
by 22 former California redevelopment agencies, affecting about
$1.2 billion of debt.
The withdrawal of these ratings is due to insufficient
information, the rating agency said in a statement.
In addition, 68 issuers may be downgraded or have their
ratings withdrawn, although these issuers have either provided
or have indicated they will provide the information needed
within the next 30 days to maintain their ratings.
In June 2012, Moody's cut to Ba1 all California
redevelopment agency tax allocation bonds that were rated Baa3
or higher.
The 2012 rating cuts were due to the risk of default
resulting from California's decision to dissolve all
redevelopment agencies.
The ongoing reviews are due to the heightened risk that the
implementation of the new law governing "successor" agencies
could lower credit quality even more.
]