June 5 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it withdrew the ratings on tax allocation bonds issued by 22 former California redevelopment agencies, affecting about $1.2 billion of debt.

The withdrawal of these ratings is due to insufficient information, the rating agency said in a statement.

In addition, 68 issuers may be downgraded or have their ratings withdrawn, although these issuers have either provided or have indicated they will provide the information needed within the next 30 days to maintain their ratings.

In June 2012, Moody's cut to Ba1 all California redevelopment agency tax allocation bonds that were rated Baa3 or higher.

The 2012 rating cuts were due to the risk of default resulting from California's decision to dissolve all redevelopment agencies.

The ongoing reviews are due to the heightened risk that the implementation of the new law governing "successor" agencies could lower credit quality even more.