SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 A peace treaty between
California's government and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) became
official on Friday with Governor Jerry Brown's signature on
legislation striking a compromise between the two sides on
taxing online sales.
Brown signed the bill in San Francisco, concluding a
high-profile dispute between the government of the most
populous U.S. state, backed by small and large
bricks-and-mortar retailers, and the Seattle-based Internet
retailer.
Amazon had been gearing up to press a statewide campaign
for a ballot measure to overturn recent legislation requiring
taxes to be collected on sales posted by online retailers
through their affiliates located in California.
Representatives of Amazon and state officials earlier this
month struck a deal in which the retailer would drop its
campaign in exchange for a one-year reprieve from collecting
the sales taxes.
The two sides expect talks in Washington will advance over
the year on federal legislation on online sales taxes.
"A prolonged, costly ballot battle is a benefit to no one,"
Brown said in statement.
