(Adds airline statement, company stock symbol)
By Suzannah Gonzales
April 18 A California university student who was
taken off a Southwest Airlines flight after another
passenger heard him speaking Arabic was traumatized and he wants
an apology, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said on
Monday.
The incident unfolded as Khairuldeen Makhzoomi, a
26-year-old University of California Berkeley student, was
waiting for his April 6 flight from Los Angeles International
Airport to Oakland to take off.
Makhzoomi, an Iraqi refugee, said he had called his uncle in
Baghdad after taking his seat when he noticed a fellow passenger
staring at him, said Zahra Billoo, executive director of CAIR's
San Francisco Bay Area office, and media reports. The woman
reported him to Southwest staff and Makhzoomi was escorted off
the plane.
"As I understand it, the whole thing was incredibly
traumatizing," Billoo said.
Makhzoomi contacted the council after the incident, Billoo
said.
After he was removed from the flight, the student was
searched by drug-sniffing dogs and subjected to a physical
search, Billoo said. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents
questioned Makhzoomi before releasing him without charges, an
FBI spokeswoman said.
Southwest said in a statement that its employees had acted
within protocol in response to another Arabic-speaking
passenger's report of what were perceived to be threatening
comments.
"It was the content of the passenger's conversation, not the
language used, that prompted the report leading to our
investigation," the airline said.
Makhzoomi's unused ticket was refunded. The statement said
Southwest did not tolerate discrimination and had attempted to
reach Makhzoomi several times.
After his release, Makhzoomi took a Delta Air Lines flight
to Northern California and wants an apology from Southwest, said
Billoo, who described the incident as a case of "flying while
Muslim."
"He's concerned that it could happen again to him or to
others, and we're worried this is a pattern," Billoo said.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Alan Crosby)