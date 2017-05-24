LOS ANGELES May 24 Dani Mathers, the 2015
Playboy Playmate of the year, pleaded no contest on Wednesday to
a criminal charge of invasion of privacy for secretly
photographing a 70-year-old nude woman and was sentenced to 30
days of graffiti removal work, prosecutors said.
Mathers last July posted to social media a picture of the
woman in the shower area of a Los Angeles fitness center, city
officials said.
At her sentencing, the judge also placed Mathers on
probation for three years, according to the Los Angeles City
Attorney's Office.
"The message today is clear: body shaming is not tolerated
in the city of Los Angeles," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike
Feuer said in a statement.
The photo contained the caption, "If I can't unsee this then
you can't either" and showed Mathers covering her mouth. Mathers
was publicly condemned by social media users and prosecutors
charged her.
California law prohibits secretly taking such photos, but
not their distribution online. Legislation under consideration
at the state capital would establish penalties for sharing them
on the Web, Feuer said.
Mathers, 30, could have faced up to six months in jail.
"Dani is very relieved that this process is going to be
behind her," her attorney Tom Mesereau said by phone. "She's
very apologetic and very remorseful over what happened. We're
all grateful that she is not going to receive any jail time and
pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor."
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Richard Chang)