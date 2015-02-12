By Robin Respaut
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 California leaders on
Thursday called for an investigation into the disappearance and
possible embezzlement of $1.3 million of bonds by a Bay Area
association.
State Treasurer John Chiang and Senate President Pro Tempore
Kevin de León announced they would conduct legislative oversight
hearings to ensure that government bonds were safe from fraud,
abuse, and mismanagement.
The announcement followed the disappearance of nearly $1.3
million of bond funds held by the Association of Bay Area
Government (ABAG), an organization comprised of nine Bay Area
counties and 101 communities, governed by local elected
officials, that issues bonds for local governments, nonprofits,
and private entities.
The missing bond money was allegedly earmarked for
improvements to public parks and streets in downtown San
Francisco and was allegedly embezzled by ABAG's director of
financial services, according to the State Treasurer.
State Controller Betty Yee announced on Thursday her office
would conduct an audit of ABAG following the theft allegations,
which her office described as "a sophisticated scheme involving
illegitimate documents, false identities and deception of the
finance authority's board and bank trustees."
The Controller's office said it requested from ABAG internal
ledgers, contracts, invoices, personnel records, meeting
minutes, policies and procedures for the audit, which is
scheduled to begin on February 20.
Requests for comment from ABAG were not immediately
answered.
California and its local governments issued more than $700
billion in public debt over the last decade, the state
treasurer's office reported.
"The ease in which one of ABAG's leaders allegedly fleeced
more than a million dollars in bond funds raises concerns
regarding whether there are sufficient safeguards at the
thousands of State and local agencies which are responsible for
nearly three-quarters of a trillion bond dollars," said Chiang
in a statement.
Senator Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), chairman of the Senate
Committee on Governance and Finance, will lead the legislative
hearings, focused on finding problems and solutions to avoid
abuse and waste.
"These abuses of the public's trust are shocking and should
serve as a wake-up call to local and state governments," said
Hertzberg.
