By Robin Respaut
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 California officials and
lawmakers said on Thursday they will hold legislative hearings
following allegations of embezzlement of $1.3 million in bond
funds held by a Bay Area government financing entity.
State Treasurer John Chiang and Senate President Pro Tempore
Kevin de León said they would conduct legislative oversight
hearings to ensure that government bonds were safe from fraud,
abuse, and mismanagement.
The hearings follow the disappearance of nearly $1.3 million
of bond funds held by the Association of Bay Area Government
(ABAG), an organization that issues bonds for local governments,
nonprofits and private entities, the Treasurer's office said.
The missing money was earmarked for infrastructure
improvements in downtown San Francisco and was controlled by
ABAG's Finance Authority for Nonprofits (FAN), a separate entity
from ABAG but whose workers are ABAG employees.
Clarke Howatt, who resigned as FAN's financial services
director, appeared to have "executed a sophisticated scheme to
defraud the agency by creating illegitimate documents, creating
false identities, and deceiving the FAN board and bank trustees
to wire these funds," ABAG said in a Jan. 30 statement.
State Controller Betty Yee said on Thursday that her office
would conduct an audit of ABAG following the theft allegations,
which her office described as "a sophisticated scheme involving
illegitimate documents, false identities and deception of the
finance authority's board and bank trustees."
ABAG's Deputy Executive Director Brad Paul said the
association would work with investigators.
"We want to learn as much as we can from a forensic audit,"
Paul told Reuters on Thursday. "FAN is financially siloed from
every other ABAG program. Mr. Howatt did not have access to any
other money at this agency."
Howatt's attorney did not immediately reply to an email
seeking comment.
California and its local governments issued more than $700
billion in public debt over the last decade, the state
treasurer's office reported.
"The ease in which one of ABAG's leaders allegedly fleeced
more than a million dollars in bond funds raises concerns
regarding whether there are sufficient safeguards at the
thousands of State and local agencies which are responsible for
nearly three-quarters of a trillion bond dollars," said Chiang
in a statement.
Senator Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), chairman of the Senate
Committee on Governance and Finance, will lead the legislative
hearings, focused on finding problems and solutions to avoid
abuse and waste.
"These abuses of the public's trust are shocking and should
serve as a wake-up call to local and state governments," said
Hertzberg.
