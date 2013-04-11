DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Retail investors placed orders on Wednesday totaling $773.7 million for the $2.05 billion in tax-exempt general obligation bonds offered by California, according to State Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office.
Retail orders equaled 37.7 percent of the total offering, which began Wednesday morning and includes about $1.25 billion of new money bonds for public works projects and about $802.0 million of refunding bonds, the office said in a statement.
Key preliminary yields quoted to retail investors included 1.18 percent for a five-year maturity, 2.33 percent for a 10-year maturity and 4.00 percent for a 30-year maturity. Final pricing for the bonds is scheduled for Thursday after institutional investors place orders.
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.