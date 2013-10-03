SAN FRANCISCO Oct 3 A new California law that
tightens terms on capital appreciation bonds (CABs) is mostly
credit-positive for the state's school districts but may
pressure the finances of some, Fitch Ratings said in a report on
Thursday.
California's new law limits total debt service on the bonds
to four times the principal and limits their maturity to a
maximum of 25 years. The bill also requires CAB deals to allow
early repayment of the debt when maturities are longer than 10
years.
The bill for the law, signed by Governor Jerry Brown on
Wednesday, is a "credit positive overall," the report said,
adding that Fitch believes it will "mitigate the negative
effects of CABs on districts' debt profiles and reduce the
volume of future CAB issuances."
"However, the bill could lead to additional budgetary
pressures for some districts with pressing capital needs," the
report said.
CABs are a form of municipal debt for which payments are
deferred while interest compounds. The bonds attracted the
scrutiny of California lawmakers over the past year following
reports of a San Diego-area school district that issued the debt
and would owe nearly $1 billion, or 10 times the initial loan.
Fitch noted the new law, which is not retroactive, will
"make it tougher for those districts to issue general obligation
bonds for pressing capital needs and some may resort to
lease-backed debt or pay-as-you-go capital spending."
CABs have been popular in California, Texas and Illinois and
with school districts in states with fast-growing student
enrollments.